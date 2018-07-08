Fire safety management workshop held in Sur Industrial Estate

SUR: Sur Industrial Estate, which pertains to the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (PEIE), organised recently a workshop highlighting fire emergency management and evacuation plan. This workshop comes in line with Sur Industrial Estate’s annual plan to achieve its objectives related to enhancement of safety and security procedures and dissemination of awareness among the companies and factories in the estate.

Organised by the estate in cooperation with the Civil Defence Department in the Governorate of South Al Sharqiyah, the event highlighted a number of related topics including the functions and tasks of the Public Authority for Civil Defence and Ambulance (PACDA), types and causes of fire incidents, and ways to prevent fire incidents. Additionally, fire emergency evacuation plan and right steps to deal with various incidents were also discussed. The workshop also underlined types, use and maintenance requirements of fire extinguishers, in addition to gas leakage management. — ONA

Related