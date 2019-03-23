Fire at waste yard under control, investigations underway: PDO

Muscat: PDO said a fire at a non-hazardous waste yard operated by the company in Qarn Alam (Northern Oman) has been extinguished and is under control.

“There have been no casualties and emergency services were quickly on scene after the outbreak of the blaze on Thursday afternoon in an area containing wood pellets, old tyres and other non-hazardous waste materials,” PDO said in a statement.

The fire brigade and incident management team will stay on site as a precautionary measure. A full investigation into the cause is already underway.