Finnish envoys visit Finland Oman School, GUtech campus

MUSCAT: Staff and students of the Finland Oman School have welcomed the Finnish ambassadors accredited to the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and the delegation from Finland. The Finnish ambassadors, along representatives from the Finnish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, attending the regional conference for Finnish ambassadors MENA held here during April 8-9, met the management team and students of the Finland Oman School.

Established in 2018, Finland Oman School is the first of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa. It is the result of a partnership between the Oman Educational Services and Finnish partners offering different educational services.

The Finnish ambassadors were warmly welcomed by the School General Manager, Ahmed Saud al Salmi, and Principal Terhi Merensky. The ambassadors had the opportunity to meet and greet staff and students as well as to share views and notes on the school’s contributions to promoting Finnish education in this part of the world.

“We hope our school contributes in strengthening Oman-Finland relationship, promoting the Finnish education expertise in Oman among key stakeholders, and also improving the trade relations between the two countries,” said the General Manager of Finland Oman School.

The ambassadors enjoyed listening to the Finnish songs by the students and interact with students in Grade 6 on their learning experience in Finland Oman School. “It is easier to learn here. Teachers take the time to explain and motivate us to learn using different activities. I am not bored here,” Hoor al Obaidani, Grade 6, said enthusiastically.

The Ambassador of Finland to KSA and Oman, Antti Rytövuori, praised the friendly relations between Oman and Finland and expressed his hopes to further bring together educationists from both countries to the prosperity of education sector in Oman. “We are keen to offer our educational services to the world and in particular to this region. A permanent educational expert will be available soon in the Embassy of Finland, facilitating the reach to Finnish education.” said Rytövuori.

Merensky, the School Principal, welcomed the announcement by the ambassador. “This opportunity should bring in new dimensions and forms for future cooperation with educational experts and institutions in Finland.”

