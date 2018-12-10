Finland Oman School officially opens in Halban

Muscat, Dec 10 – Dr Madeeha bint Ahmed al Shaibaniyah, Minister of Education, inaugurated the Finland Oman School (FOS) at GUtech campus in Halban on Monday. The Non-Resident Ambassador to the Sultanate, Antti Rytovuori, officials and parents were present.

FOS, located in GUtech campus in Halban, started classes in September with 70 students from different nationalities including Omani and 17 teachers mainly from Finland.

The event began with an inaugural speech by Dr Hussain al Salmi, the Chief Executive Officer of Oman Educational Services (OES), followed by a speech by Ambassador Rytovuori.

Al Salmi said: “It gives me pride to announce the official inauguration of the Finland Oman School. Seeing any project finally come to fruition is always extremely satisfying and particularly in the case of FOS, as the school’s campus from its inception to the completion of the construction and the start of classes took us a time record of 16 months.”

Rytovuori, said: “Education lays the foundation for an advanced nation and I am happy to see that the Finnish approach to teaching and learning is being adapted in the Finland Oman School here in the Sultanate.”

Commenting on the implementation of the Finnish pedagogical model in Oman, Al Salmi said: “We count on the support of our valued stakeholders and we urge you all not to rush to judgment but to support us.”

“This is the first time for a private school to be established in a university campus — the German University of Technology in Oman,” said Dr Al Salmi. Besides the school’s facilities, the university campus offers the school’s students tremendous opportunities to benefit from its services and the facilities. The event’s programme included musical performances in Arabic and English by the school’s students.

The minister and the guests were taken on a tour of the school’s buildings.