Fine arts teachers in Al Dakhiliyah showcase skills

NIZWA, MARCH 23 – An exhibition of artworks by fine arts teachers, organised by the department of individual skills in the Directorate of Education in Al Dakhiliyah, was held at Nizwa Grand Mall recently. Eighty teachers from different schools with 95 artworks showcased their creative abilities in painting, Islamic architecture, Arabic calligraphy, handicrafts, textile art, environment-friendly products, carpentry and sculpture. The exhibits mainly included artworks done during the current school year and those which the teachers made at workshops and training programmes.

The exhibition was held under the auspices of Sulaiman bin Abdullah al Salmi, Director General in the Directorate of Education in the Governorate of the Al Dakhiliyah. Said bin Abdullah al Farsi, the supervisor of the arts department at the directorate, said: “The exhibition aimed at honing the skills of art teachers by presenting their works, highlighting their talent at the governorate level and providing them with a forum for exchanging their expertise in different mediums.” “The idea of this exhibition came from the strong desire of the teachers themselves. Each one of them made one artwork according to their desire and interest in the field.

Some teachers were allowed to produce one joint work,” said Abdul Aziz bin Mohammed al Hinai, arts supervisor. Sarah al Darmaki said: “I tried to focus on nature in my work, because it is life.” “I have benefited greatly from my participation in this exhibition. I realised the strengths and weaknesses of my technique through constructive criticism. The forum also gave the opportunity to experiment with new techniques and methods that I have not yet tried,” she added.