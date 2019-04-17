Features 

FINDERS KEEPERS NO MORE

Oman Observer

A farmer holds necklaces and bracelets dating back to the 6th century BC discovered in a field in 2012. Auctioneer Aymeric Rouillac explained that the treasures discovered in the field in Tavers will be auctioned on May 4. The discovery was declared “a national treasure” by the Ministry of Culture in April 2016. Rouillac explains that, “Since 2016, the law has changed: if you find treasure in your field, it no longer belongs to you, it belongs to the state” making this the last treasure find that can be sold. — AFP

