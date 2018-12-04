Business Oman 

Finance Under-Secretary says Oman Oil, Orpic merged to integrate

Oman Observer

The aim of the merger between Oman Oil Company and Oman Refineries and Petroleum Industries Company (Orpic) is to ensure integration among the state-owned companies, reduce the cost and maximise revenues, said Nasser bin Khamis al Jashmi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Finance while attending the 1st Sustainability Conference which was opened at Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre today.
“The consultancy company has been mandated with studying this merger pointed out that merger may generate about $3 billion, during the merger implementation phase,” he added.

