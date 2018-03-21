Finance professionals imperative for economic diversification

ACCA (Association for Chartered Certified Accountants) recognised over 40 members in Oman who achieved a significant professional milestone by becoming ACCA members. They were honoured at an event held at the Crowne Plaza, Muscat earlier this week, which was attending by leading businesses, finance professionals and the corporate community of Oman and sponsored by Oman LNG.

The individuals who were honoured have completed the ACCA qualification by passing all their exams, along with completing three years of practical work experience and the Professional Ethics module. Their commitment to education and providing invaluable insight to further develop the business landscape in Oman further enabled them to achieve membership status.

By becoming ACCA members, they are now part of a global professional body with a reputation for driving global standards of professionalism, ethics, integrity and accountability.

Lindsay Degouve de Nunques, Head of ACCA Middle East, opened the event, after which the attendees heard from Maqbool al Lawati, Chair of the Members Advisory Committee for ACCA, Oman and Tahir bin Salim al Amri, Executive President of Central Bank of Oman who delivered the keynote address and presented the certificates to the new members.

Lindsay Degouve de Nuncques, head of ACCA Middle East said: “The economy in Oman is fast changing, in a world in which the accountancy profession needs to ensure that its members have the knowledge, skills and abilities to help organisations sustain economic growth and compete nationally and internationally.

Given the diversification drive of the Government in Oman and to further embrace both global and local forces of change to industries, economies and the profession, it is pleasing to hear that the Oman Government has announced 25,000 new jobs would be created for Omanis further supporting local intellect and experts like our new ACCA members who are a key part of the economy’s growth journey.

We are delighted to formally recognise our new members in Oman who are now part of our 200,000 member story. ACCA members work tirelessly around the world to drive not only financial value for the organisations that they represent, but wider economic growth too. It is pleasing to see so many new members in Oman who are committed to doing just that.”

Ahmed al Zakwany, Chief Financial Officer Oman LNG, commented, “Today is an important day not only for the 40 new accredited professionals who completed 3 years of study to achieve this milestone, but also for Oman at large. Ensuring talent is nurtured will enable a secure foundation to be built for the further development of people of Oman. Oman LNG, has been a proud sponsor of ACCA in Oman for three consecutive years. We firmly believe in the development of skills in-country, and ACCA is a renowned, professional international body that is a catalyst for this.”

