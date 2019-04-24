Finance and Energy Resources Council reviews impact of global inflation

MUSCAT: The Finance and Energy Resources Council on Wednesday held a meeting at the Ministry of Finance under the auspices of Darwish bin Ismaeel al Balushi, Minister Responsible for Financial Affairs, and Deputy Chairman of the Finance and Energy Resources Council. The council was briefed on reports on the study of the impact of global inflation on prices in the Sultanate, and developments regarding National Solar Energy Initiative. The council also reviewed a report on the performance of the State Reserve Fund for the year 2018 and financial statements for the same period, in addition to implementation of council resolutions. — ONA

