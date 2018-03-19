Final races for HM Cup camel begin in Barka

BARKA: Activities of the final race for His Majesty the Sultan’s Cup for Local Camel Race 2018 began at the Royal Cavalry Track at Al Felaij, Wilayat of Barka.

The first day’s camel race comprised 15 rounds for Haja’ej for 4 kilometres as 10 rounds were allocated for Abkar category and 5 rounds for Ja’adan.

In the first round, allocated for Hajaej Abkar, ‘Mu’ebah’ owned by Hamdan bin Said al Maskari came first.

In the second round, allocated for Hajaej Abkar, ‘Jabarah’ owned by Abdullah bin Sultan al Ghufaili came first.

In the 3rd round, allocated for Hajaej Abkar, ‘Al Shahiniyah’ owned by Hamad bin Said al Bartmani won the first place.

In the 4th round, allocated for Hajaej Ja’adan, ‘Al A’abir’ owned by Mohammed bin Ali al Wahaibi came first.

In the 5th round, allocated for Hajaej Abkar, ‘Al Anoud’ owned by Mahmoud bin Mussalim al Junaibi came first.

In the 6th round, allocated for Hajaej Abkar, ‘Al Ozzom’ owned by Humaid bin Mohammed al-A’amri came first.

In the 7th round, allocated for Hajaej Ja’adan, ‘Hamlool’ owned by Sultan bin Hamad al Wahaibi finished on top.

In the 8th round, allocated for Hajaej Abkar, ‘Farha’ owned by Hamoud bin Ali al Maharbi came first.

In the 9th round, allocated for Hajaej Abkar, ‘Al Shahiniyah’ owned by Ali bin Mohammed al Wahaibi won the top spot.

In the 10th round, allocated for Hajaej Ja’adan, ‘Masayih’ owned by Ali bin Sultan al Dar’ee came first.

In the 11th round, allocated for Hajaej Abkar, ‘Asbab’ owned by Mohammed bin Al Saghiyar al Wahaibi came first.

In the 12th round, allocated for Hajaej Abkar, ‘Dhabyah’ owned by Said bin Salim al Hashni came first.

In the 13th round, allocated for Hajaej Ja’adan, ‘Shaheen’ owned by Abdullah bin Said al Ghufaili came first.

In the 14th round, allocated for Hajaej Abkar, ‘Mansoorah’ owned by Hamad bin Mohammed al Wahaibi came first.

In the 15th and final round, allocated for Hajaej Ja’adan, ‘Shaheen’ owned by A’amir bin Said al Amri came first. — ONA

Share on: WhatsApp