Final call to register for Spartan Trifecta at Jebel Sifah

MUSCAT: Jebel Sifah, Oman’s premiere getaway destination, calls all sports enthusiasts and adventure seekers for the final chance to take part in the region’s first and only XDubai Spartan Race Trifecta Weekend taking place on December 14 and 15.

The event is expected to attract more than 6,000 participants and spectators and features the Spartan Festival Area that includes various food vendors, live music and entertainment for the entire family. Unlike any previous Spartan events within the region, this year’s Trifecta Weekend offers all three Spartan races including the Sprint, Super, and Beast, making it a must for serious racers looking to be part of the Spartan Trifecta Tribe.

Participants seeking to become a member of the Trifecta Tribe will be required to finish one of each three Spartan races. Alongside the three adult courses, little Spartans looking to take on a challenge can take part in the Spartan Kids race, which will be held on December 15. The Spartan Kids course is broken down into three age groups with children aged 4-6 years running 800m, children between 7-9 years of age running 1.6km and children between 10-14 years running 3.2km.

In addition to accommodation options at the Sifawy Boutique Hotel, and to ensure a memorable experience, Jebel Sifah is offering two camping packages for the first time with Global Edventure Travel, at their Sifah Beach & Oasis Camp and Spartan Camp.