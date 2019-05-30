Film and business celebs attend ceremony

NEW DELHI: The who’s who of business, cinema, politics and sports gathered to be witness of the return of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and formation of his new cabinet at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, here on Thursday.

A red carpet was laid out for the guests for the oath-taking ceremony which took place as the sun set in the national capital, where the temperature was well above 40 degrees.

Modi was administered the oath of office and secrecy in Hindi by President Ram Nath Kovind at a ceremony attended by thousands of people.

From the business world, there were Lakshmi Mittal, Ratan Tata, Gautam Adani, Mukesh Ambani with Nita and son Anmol, TS Kalyanaraman, Tata Group Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Vedanta’s Founder and Chairman Anil Agarwal.

The 1983 World Cup winning team skipper Kapil Dev was also present among the guests.

Spiritual master Sadhguru took a prominent seat at the event, which was also attended by former prime minister Manmohan Singh and former president Pratibha Patil, along with UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad seated prominently.

Film celebrities Kangana Ranaut chose a gossamer white sari for the occasion, and veteran singer Asha Bhosle also chose an elegant cream for the event. Also present were Karan Johar, superstar Rajinikanth, besides Anupam Kher, Sushant Singh Rajput, Shahid Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Abhishek Kapoor, Siddharth Roy Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Madhur Bhandarkar, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Aanand L Rai, Omung Kumar, Rajkumar Hirani, Kapil Sharma, Kailash KherAshoke Pandit and Mahaveer Jain — all were dressed in either formal suits or simple ethnic wear. — IANS

