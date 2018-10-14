Filipinos deeply divided over Duterte’s war

Jailed drug user Bitoy Paras perks up when describing his support for Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s deadly war on narcotics, an unlikely fan of a campaign that has left Filipinos deeply conflicted.

“Duterte talks tough, saying he will get rid of addicts… I am happy he’s doing that,” he said at Manila’s main jail.

“But I feel uneasy about the killings,” said the 22-year-old rickshaw driver.

Paras’s seemingly paradoxical backing echoes that of millions of Filipinos, who polls say support the crackdown but not the thousands of slayings that are central to it.

Duterte’s war helped bring him to power in mid-2016, promising to rid society of narcotics by any means necessary.

Since then, police say they have killed 4,854 alleged drug users or dealers in self-defence, while rights groups estimate the true toll is at least triple that.

According to the latest survey by pollster SWS, the campaign still has the backing of 78 per cent of Filipinos, a figure undented in over a year.

But those same polls show near unanimous agreement — 96 per cent — among the nation in opposition to the killing, saying the suspects should be taken alive.

Experts say Duterte’s campaign has tapped into genuine popular outrage over disorder, crime and dysfunction in a developing nation with millions of poor people and a turbulent political past.

“It’s not like they’re turning a blind eye (to the killing) but they’re really worried about the drug problem,” said Steven Rood, a fellow-in-residence at pollster SWS.

But for the family of Duterte voter Katherine Bautista, that belief was suddenly turned on its head by tragedy last year.

Bautista supported the crackdown until her stepson John Jezreel David was shot dead in what police said was an anti-drug operation even as she insisted her son was not a drug user.

“People feel very afraid that their families or their relatives might be placed in a situation where they could be the targets,” Randy David, a sociologist and newspaper columnist in Manila, said.

Duterte recently addressed the thorny issue of the killings, delivering what critics called a clear admission they are suspect.

“What are my sins? Did I steal money? Even just one peso? Did I prosecute somebody I sent to jail?” he asked in a speech. “My only sin is extrajudicial killings.” — AFP

Related