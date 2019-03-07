Fight of ideologies but Guru Nanak’s philosophy will win: Rahul

Moga, Punjab: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday described the battle between his party and the BJP as “a fight of ideologies” but asserted the philosophy based on the message of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak will win.

“On one hand, there is Guru Nanak Devji’s philosophy of love and mutual respect and on the other, it is the RSS ideology of spreading hatred.

“Guru Nanak’s philosophy would win. We will celebrate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Devji in a befitting manner across the country,” Gandhi told a public rally in Killi Chahal village on the outskirts of this Punjab town.

Attacking the Narendra Modi government over the Goods and Services Tax (GST), he alleged that it was brought without any consultations and it had resulted only in losses to businesses. “We will change GST once we are in power in 2019.” At the rally, Gandhi also handed over debt waiver certificates to landless farmers and labourers.

Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Modi, Gandhi said: “What has Modi done in the last five years? He gave five airports to Adani (Group) a few days ago while there was an atmosphere of war in the country.” The Congress had waived off loans of farmers while Modi had written off loans of the country’s biggest industrialists, he said.

“We waived off farm loans in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh like we promised. We did this within 10 days of forming the government.” Daring Modi, Gandhi said: “He should hold a debate with me in front of TV cameras for 15 minutes on critical issues like Rafale and farm loan waiver. Everything will become clear.”

Citing the drug problem in the state, he said, “When I said that Punjab has a drug problem, I was ridiculed. The then Akali Dal government said that I was lying. The current Congress government has broken the back of drug trade in Punjab.” Gandhi reiterated that his party will implement its promise of guaranteed minimum income as soon as it comes to power and the money will be transferred directly to bank accounts.

He lauded his government in the state for the farm debt waiver scheme, of which the Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday launched the fourth phase to provide relief worth Rs 200 crore to more 15,000 small farmers. He also brought in Dalit and landless labourers into the purview of the scheme by waiving off Rs 520 crore of loan of 2.82 lakh farm labourers.

Amarinder Singh said he had “no doubt in saying that Rahul Gandhi will be our next prime minister”.

Earlier, state Congress chief Sunil Jakhar lambasted Modi for forcing the country into war for political gains, while lauding Amarinder Singh for building confidence amongst the people in an atmosphere of war hysteria created by war-mongers.

“Amarinder Singh stood with border residents in their hour of need,” he said. — IANS

