Fifth member of missing expatriate family found

Oman Observer ,

Muscat: Public Authority for Civil Defence and Ambulance (PACDA) has confirmed the discovery of the body of the fifth member of the Indian expatriate family that went missing during rains two weeks ago.

The search for Asian missing people in the Bani Khalid Valley is continuing to find the remaining person.

The rescue operations have so far resulted in finding the bodies of five of the six members of the family, according to Royal Oman Police (ROP).

Oman Observer

