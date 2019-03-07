Fifa ‘considers’ Oman for 2022

ZURICH: Fifa is considering Oman and Kuwait as hosts of some matches at the 2022 World Cup if the tournament, to be staged in Qatar, is expanded from 32 to 48 teams, the New York Times reported.

The World Cup will be expanded from 32 to 48 teams in 2026 but Fifa president Gianni Infantino has proposed bringing forward the enlarged format to 2022.

A decision is expected in June, although Fifa has already warned it would be difficult for Qatar to stage an expanded tournament alone. Infantino had last week visited the Sultanate and met top dignitaries.

