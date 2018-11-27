Ferries transport record holidayers

Muscat: The National Ferries Company (NFC) registered 75 per cent occupancy in passenger and 69 per cent in vehicle transport during holidays from November 20 to November 24.

The National Ferries Company has managed to transport 8,098 passengers and 1,769 vehicles. The statistics showed that 61 journeys on the Shana-Masirah route; seven on the Shinas-Khasab route; and two journeys on the Shinas-Daba. The Lima-Daba route achieved an 86-per cent passenger’s occupancy rate with six journeys transporting 518 passengers. — ONA

