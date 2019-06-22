Ferguson revels in New Zealand’s powerful batting line-up

Manchester, United Kingdom: New Zealand paceman Lockie Ferguson admitted it is pleasing to see the team’s top batsmen playing well ahead of their World Cup game against West Indies in Manchester.

Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson has led by example as his century in New Zealand’s previous win over South Africa maintained their unbeaten run in this year’s tournament. Ferguson has claimed 11 wickets in four matches, but it is the batsmen who have taken New Zealand over the finish line in their four wins so far.

“I think we’ve got a lot of batters playing well on our team and for a long time. But it’s nice when Kane’s playing well, Ross (Taylor) is playing well, Gupi (Martin Guptill),” Ferguson told reporters on Friday.

“Our top order has some experience here, and as a bowler it’s nice when they’re spending time at the crease. So it’s exciting. It’s a good team to be part of.”

Ferguson, who is ably complimented by fellow quicks in Matt Henry and Trent Boult, said he has enjoyed bowling in seaming English conditions.

“Look, I think we’ve been fortunate to have the conditions outside for sure,” Ferguson said.

“It’s often quite suited, and I’m sure the wicket tomorrow will hopefully have a bit of pace as well. “There’s some big runs scored, some big hundreds. But also from a bowling point of view we’ve had five wicket hauls. “It’s been one of those great World Cups where batters and bowlers have been having a really good competition.”

Ferguson has the ability to clock speeds up to 96 mph (154 kph) and the 27-year-old is enjoying the aggressive bowling in the World Cup.

“I think for me if bowlers are bowling over 140 I know the crowd gets behind it. It’s always nice to watch some good pace bowling, some good aggressive pace bowling in a game,” he said.

New Zealand were on the receiving end of a 421-run total against the West Indies in a pre-tournament warm-up game last month. But Ferguson said learning from that loss will help them at Old Trafford.

“For sure we’ll be taking some from that game, start again, obviously score’s at zero,” said Ferguson.

“But there’s no secret that the West Indies have a powerful lineup all the way through. And as a bowling unit we need to learn, if they get on a roll, to shut down areas and build up pressure again.” — AFP

