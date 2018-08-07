Ferdinand urges Man Utd not to sell Pogba

LONDON: Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has warned the club not to sell France World Cup star Paul Pogba and instead to focus on strengthening the squad. Speculation about the midfielder’s future is rife, with reports of interest from Barcelona, but Ferdinand has told executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward he must keep hold of the 25-year-old. Manager Jose Mourinho has already predicted a “difficult season” if United do not do more business before the Premier League transfer window shuts on Thursday.

Ferdinand, who made more than 450 appearances for the club, wants Pogba to stay and Spurs defender Toby Alderweireld to come in. Referring to reports that Pogba’s agent, Mino Raiola, is looking at the Camp Nou as a possible new home for his player, Ferdinand said: “Don’t you dare allow this ED… #MUFC is Pogba’s home!! Silence these rumours ASAP & get @AlderweireldTob through the door.” — AFP

