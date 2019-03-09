Female students need parents’ consent to leave hostels

Muscat: The Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) has issued instructions that will allow female students to leave hostels only in the presence of parents and with their consent.

In a written statement to Majlis A Shura, the ministry said it will take steps to organize the matter.

This came in response to the question asked to the Minister of Higher Education by Majlis A Shura members on linking the internal scholarships of university students to their enrollment at the university hostels.

The ministry said, during its inspections of hostels, it realised the importance of preventing students from staying in accommodations that are not under its control or supervision.