Fellowship training for Omani surgeons at RCSEd discussed

MUSCAT: Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health, received in his office on Thursday Prof Michael Lavelle-Jones, President of the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh (RCSEd), United Kingdom.

The meeting reviewed developments between the Ministry and the College as regard to the practical training for surgeons in all its domains, and the possibility of obtaining fellowship for Omani physicians and surgeons at centres affiliated to the RCSEd to boost surgical skills particularly in sub-specialties.

The meeting was attended by a number of Royal Hospital’s surgical departments Heads and some MoH senior officials. — ONA

Related