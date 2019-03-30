FEI World Cup qualifying event to be held in Oman later this year

Muscat: Oman will host a high-profile international showjumping World Cup qualification event later this year, organisers announced on Saturday. The qualifier for the International Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEI) 2-star event will be hosted by the Olympic Equestrian Training Centre (OETC) in November and is expected to attract around 100 leading international, regional and national riders.

As an equestrian World Cup category event it will have a strong appeal to showjumpers looking for opportunities to win points to qualify for the Cup final itself. The announcement came on the final day of the season’s penultimate round of the Muscat Showjumping Series, also held at the OETC.

Speaking at the press conference OETC President Hamood al Tooqi said: “Here at the Olympic Equestrian Training Centre our mission is to develop athletes who can compete at an Olympic level, and hosting a World Cup qualifying event further enhances and advances this vision.

“Our centre was built in 2012 with the ambition of creating a world-class facility that fully meets international standards. We were successful in achieving this goal and we are ready to welcome the International Federation for Equestrian Sports along with the many riders from overseas

who will attend the event.”

The location and venue for the November 7-9 event was praised by the FEI. Karim Antoun Badaro, FEI coordinator of Group 7 said: “We are delighted that Oman is to host our World Cup qualification event in November. It is a wonderful opportunity for the country, the local region and the International Federation for Equestrian Sports itself.

“We have had the opportunity to see some of this magnificent country and the excellent showjumping yesterday here at Oman’s Olympic Equestrian Training Centre, and we are confident that the country and venue will deliver an exceptional event for riders and visitors.”

As an international level event the qualifier will have three category levels, and the Oman Equestrian Federation, the country’s governing body, will request that the FEI adds two national category levels to the event mix to attract competitors.

Ahmed al Abri, Oman Equestrian Federation Secretary, said: “Working closely with the Olympic Equestrian Training Centre we have ensured that all the necessary technical preparations are in place to allow us to host a successful world cup qualifier this coming November. It is going to be a fantastic event and we look forward to welcoming riders and visitors from all over the world.”

Related