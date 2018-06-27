Feeling poorly? The app will see you now

LONDON: London-based start-up Babylon Health said it had put its artificial intelligence technology to the same tests that doctors sit on Wednesday, and showed it could outperform most physicians in assessing symptoms.

Babylon, which was founded in by entrepreneur Ali Parsa in 2013, said it aims to offer health advice of family doctor quality by using AI delivered through a smartphone app.

Its AI-powered chatbot tackled a representative sample of questions set by the Royal College of Physicians for its final exams to qualify as a family doctor, achieving an 81 per cent success level, well ahead of the average pass mark over the last five years of 72 per cent, the company said.

In a separate test against seven highly experienced primary care doctors, Babylon’s AI correctly diagnosed 80 per cent of illnesses, against a range of 64-97 per cent for the professionals, it said.

Parsa said the results demonstrated that Babylon’s AI could help bring healthcare to millions of people who have no access to even basic services.

“Even in the richest nations, primary care is becoming increasingly unaffordable and inconvenient, often with waiting times that make it not readily accessible,” he said.

— AFP

Related