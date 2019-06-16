‘FedEx probe should not be seen as retaliation’

SHANGHAI: China’s investigation into FedEx Corp over misdirected mail should not be regarded as retaliation against the US company, state news agency Xinhua said, amid worsening relations between China and US. The inquiry was aimed at sending a message that any economic entity in China should abide by the country’s laws and regulations, it said. “China is willing to share the opportunities in its courier market with foreign investors. Undermining Chinese clients’ legitimate rights and interests, however, is not acceptable,” it said. China launched an investigation into FedEx Corp on Friday over parcels delivered to the wrong address, without giving details about the deliveries in question. The move came after Huawei Technologies Co Ltd complained that the US company had diverted parcels destined for the Chinese tech giant’s addresses in Asia to the US. — Reuters

