Father stabs two sons to death

MANILA: A 42-year-old father in the Philippines on Saturday stabbed to death his two sons after having an argument with his wife who was overseas, police said.

The suspect, identified as Ariston Nacion, was later shot dead by police officers who rushed to his home in the Manila suburban city of Taguig, police said.

Neighbours told investigators they heard Nacion arguing with his wife over the telephone before turning his rage on his sons, aged 13 and 6 years old, police said.

The bodies of the two boys were found in the garage of the rented house, with multiple stab wounds.

The suspect tried to stab police officers who responded to the incident, prompting the law enforcers to shoot him.

The mother of the suspect, Rosario Nacion, said the family was shocked at what had happened.

“We don’t know that he and his wife were having problems, so we are surprised that this happened,” she told investigators. “We didn’t know he could do such a thing.” — dpa

