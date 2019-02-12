Fashion inspired by Dhofar

The Grand Atrium of the National Museum was filled with excitement and contagious enthusiasm on February 2 as the audience from a cross-section of the society, fashion aficionados from the region, waited to gaze on the new collection of one of Oman’s most prolific and talented designers.

With bated breath, they watched as models upon models — tall, beautiful, and glamorous — took the runway. In near unison, they unleashed a storm of ‘wow’ — a verbal form of their approval to what they were seeing.

The models were showcasing to the world the latest Spring/Summer 2019 collection of Amal al Raisi, Oman’s acclaimed fashion designer and featured timeless elegant styles from the SS19 RTW and SS19 Capsule Collection, inspired by UNESCO world heritage site, Al Baleed, that served as a trading hub between the West and the Far East.

The SS19 presentation was the first fashion show ever to take place at The National Museum, which is renowned as a cultural platform showcasing the nation’s heritage both locally and internationally. The show was attended by VIPs, dignitaries, esteemed guests as well as regional and international press.

“It was a dream come true to showcase my SS19 Collection at The National Museum. It’s a wonderful experience to have launched the spring/ summer collections at the prestigious National Museum”, an excited Amal al Raisi told the Observer.

She works with elements derived from different countries such as India, China and Persia. The collection radiates sophistication by blending traditional designs with a modern twist. Amal’s signature feature of embellishments is added for a final touch of luxury.

“I try to reflect an element from my Omani heritage in every collection I design so presenting at a venue that boasts Omani culture and traditions is such a privilege. It truly was an honour to work with brands like, besides the National Museum, Oman Air, Al Bustan Palace and Charles Oudin Paris who joined hands with me”, she said, adding that “The Spring/Summer 2019 collection is dedicated to bridging the gap between the East and West inspired by the archaeological site of Al Baleed.

An aspiring fashion designer who has made it to the cover of ‘Vogue’ magazine, Amal launched Dar al Aseel, a label featuring traditional kaftans and abayas nearly 10 years ago. She has since been working on a series of contemporary ready-to-wear line alongside her traditional label, marking Oman’s name in the global map of fashion designing.