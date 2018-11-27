Farms set up to preserve mushrooms

Muscat: The Animal and Plant Genetic Resources Centre at The Research Centre (TRC) revealed details of the mushroom project, the first of its kind in the Sultanate.

Abdullah bin Hilal al Balushi, monitoring and data collection specialist at the centre, said, “The project is related to the establishment of a group of nutritious fungus farms. There are two types of fungus; small fungi that cannot be seen by the naked eye and fungi that can be seen through the microscope which are large in size, including the mushroom.

Al Balushi explained that the centre completed establishing a group of farms and managed to transfer and conserve 1,467 samples of fungi to the Bank of Genes at Oman Animal and Plant Genetic Resources Centre at Nizwa University.

He pointed out that the centre has also saved 1,800 additional samples of fungi in Sultan Qaboos University and were saved in three ways: the slanting implantation, freeze drying and the DNA samples, adding that the centre has transferred the data to a database developed by the centre to be a documented reference to all fungi that are available in the Sultanate. — ONA

