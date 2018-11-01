Fares fixed for orange taxis from next year

Muscat: All orange taxis in Oman will have electronic meters from June 2019 as part of the implementation of the new Land Transportation Law, the Ministry of Transport and Communications said on Thursday.

The project to begin with will be implemented in Muscat.

Fares will start from 300 bz on the meter and thereon it will be 130 bz for every kilometer.

A private Omani company has been selected for the installation of electronic meters in taxis.

Taxi services will be regulated by the Ministry of Transport and Communications under the new law.