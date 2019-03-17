Fanja thrash Mirbat to seal place in HM Cup final

MUSCAT, March 17 – Nine-time champions Fanja sealed a place in the His Majesty’s Cup final as they registered a comfortable 4-0 win over Mirbat on Sunday in the latter’s home leg at Salalah Sports Complex. In the second leg match of HM Cup semifinal round, Fanja’s player Mahmood al Hasani and Naseeb al Ghilani ensured the victory from the first half of the match as they ended with 3-0 and added one goal in the second half. Fanja, with the most number of HM Cup titles, now have made it to the final for the 13th time.

It was Fanja who started the game strongly with Mahmood al Hasani and Naseeb al Ghilani leading the frontline. Al Hasani took the lead as he struck the opening goal in the fifth minute. Naseeb al Ghilani doubled Fanja’s advantage in the 36th minute. Al Hasani was back again and he added the third for the visitors in the 43rd minute. In the second half, Naseeb al Ghilani netted the fourth goal in the 81st minute and sealed an emphatic win for Fanja. Fanja edged Mirbat club 3-2 in semifinal first leg match at the Seeb Stadium. Fanja claimed the final match spot with a 7-2 aggregate result.