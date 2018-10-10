Fanja take on Sohar, Seeb take on Sur

MUSCAT, Oct 10 – Nine-time winners Fanja will take on last edition runners-up Sohar in the quarterfinal round of His Majesty’s Cup. The Oman Football Association (OFA) held a draw ceremony for the last-eight stage on Wednesday at its headquarters in Seeb Sports Stadium in presence of Shaikh Salim al Wahaibi, Chairman of Oman Football Association (OFA), and top officials of OFA. Seeb will meet Sur in another tough match, while Al Musannah will play against Mirbat. Majees will face off Al Oruba. The first-leg matches of the quarterfinals will be played on November 6 while the second leg matches will be held on December 4.

In the last 16 knockout stage, Sohar blanked Samayil 2-0, while Majees registered a 2-1 victory over Al Bashayer. Al Oruba recorded a narrow 1-0 win over Bahla at the Ibri Sports Complex. Seeb ousted eight-time champions Dhofar 4-3 in penalty shoot-outs after both teams were locked 3-3 after extra-time. Sur edged Bidiyah 1-0 and Al Musannah were comfortable winners over Yanqul 3-1. Mirbat edged past neighbours Salalah 3-2 at the Salalah Sports Complex and Fanja thrashed Oman Club 5-2. “The draw is equal for all the qualified clubs. All the teams are keen to register for better results in this round to move ahead into next rounds.

Sur is one of tough teams. Seeb players are in a good shape and ready for the match,” Juma al Mahrami, Seeb club representative, said. “Sohar is one of top teams and finished as runners-up last season. They are in good form this time too,” Yousuf al Harthi, head of technical staff at Fanja Club, said, adding that the quarterfinal round will be evenly fought between the teams. “His Majesty’s Cup matches traditionally don’t follow any usual theories. Sur and Seeb are classified as top performance teams this edition and we are looking forward to see a very exciting match,” Hilal al Sinani, Chairman of Sur Club said.