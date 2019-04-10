Fanja & Sur face off for HM Cup honours

Nine-time champions Fanja are favourites to grab a 10th title as they face off with three-time winners Sur in His Majesty’s Cup football final on Thursday.

The 47th edition of summit clash will take place at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Bausher. The match is scheduled to kick off at 7:15 pm. Dr Mohammed bin Hamad al Rumhy, Minister of Oil and Gas, will preside over the final in presence of dignitaries and officials.

Fanja had commenced their campaign at the HM Cup by blanking Al Salam 3-0 in the round of 32 before routing Oman Club in the pre-quarters. Fanja moved into semifinals after securing a 4-3 aggregate win in a thrilling quarterfinal against Sohar. They reached to the final by comprehensively beating Mirbat 7-2 in aggregate.

Meanwhile, Sur defeated Musandam club Daba 1-0 in the round of 32. With the same score, Sur moved into quarterfinals beating Bidiyah club before overcoming Seeb in the quarters. The Al Sharqiyah club sealed a spot in the final by defeating Majees in semifinal with an aggregate score of 6-2.

A win for Fanja will make improve their record of highest number of titles with 10. Salalah giants Dhofar are second best team with eight titles.

Sur achieved their last title triumph in 2007. The first two titles were won by the club in 1973 and 1992 respectively.

Despite Sur battling to escape the relegation in the Omantel League (OL), the team will present an altogether different challenge in the final of the showpiece tournament.

Former national team player Juma Darwish will be the most experienced player in Sur side. Ahmed al Siyabi, Saud al Farsi and Samba Tonkara are other key players for Sur.

Al Nawras al Farsi and See Si will be two important players for Fanja club in the title-clash. They will also depend on a series of players including Doglas, Mukhaled al Jabri and goalkeeper Mazin al Hasani to deliver a top-class performance.

COACHES CONFIDENT

Haitham al Alawi, coach of Fanja club said that reaching to the final of the top domestic competitions is an accomplishment by itself. “Congratulations to both the teams and looking forward see top technical level performance from the player. The team had a comprehensive training programme after the semifinal. All the players are in good shape to enter the final. It is a much-awaited match and all the team members are eager to register victory,” Haitham said.

“A dedicated thanks to former coach Sultan al Touqi who did a great job with the team. I just continued to what he already built in the team,” the Fanja coach added.

Sur’s experienced national coach Mohammed Kamis al Oraimi affirmed that securing a slot in the final of the prestigious cup is a honour. “Sur means a lot to me and I am very happy to lead the coaching staff in the team since March 23. I had different sessions with my players after Majees match. All the players are in good technical level. A great thanks to the members of the technical staff of the team for their support and shaping the players to this level. We are mentally and physically prepared. I hope to lift the title and make the Sur fans happy,” Al Oraimi said.

PREPARATIONS COMPLETE

The main orgainising committee which included members from both the Ministry of Sports Affairs and Oman Football Association completed all the preparations for the final. The committee presided over by Fahad Abdullah al Raisi, Director-General of Sports Development and Welfare at the Ministry of Sports Affairs has completed all preparations for the showdown. The doors of the stadium will be open from 3 pm to allow the fans and spectators to enjoy with the related events.

The OFA has dedicated a fun zone for the first time at the complex and that will include the food courts for SME’s, some TV shows for the both teams at the HM Cup. Besides, the officials at OFA have arranged some surprises for the fans who will attend the final with their families. Laser and spot lighting shows with music will be available during the prize-giving ceremony.

The OFA has announced the officials for the match. Khalid al Shaqsi will officiate the match with Rashid al Ghaithi and Abdullah al Shammakhi. Khalid al Shedi and Mazin al Mushaiki will be two additional referees. Omar al Alawi will be the fourth referee.