Fanja edge fighting Sohar to enter semis

Nine-time champions Fanja moved into the semifinals of the His Majesty’s Cup football championship despite a 1-0 defeat to Sohar in the second leg of the quarterfinals late on Wednesday.

Fanja, who had won the first-leg away match in Sur 3-2, progressed on scoring more away goals than Sur after the aggregate result of 3-3.

At the ROP Stadium, Said Obaid netted the sole goal of the match in the 44th minute for the last year’s runner-ups Sohar.

Obaid scored from a judgement error by Fanja goalkeeper to raise the hopes for Sur, who needed to win the match 2-0 to advance. However, Fanja defended their goal till the end of the match to deny Sohar.

Fanja, who last won the title in 2014, join Sur, Majees and Mirbat in the semifinals.

Three-time champions Sur held Seeb goalless in the second-leg of quarterfinals to reach the semifinals on Wednesday.

Hosts Sur prevailed after they had scored an away goal against three-time champions Seeb in their 1-1 draw in the first leg of the quarterfinal.

In a late match on Tuesday, there was another goalless draw between Majees and Al Oruba at the Sur Sports Complex.

Majees, who were holding a 1-0 first-leg advantage, moved into the last four with the result.

In the first match on Tuesday, Mirbat held Al Musannah 1-1 at the Youth Complex in Salalah to progress to the semifinals.

Mirbat who won the first-leg through a Yousuf al Saadi goal at Seeb Stadium claimed the last-four spot with a 2-1 aggregate result.