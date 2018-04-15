Fahd to attend Qatar National Library opening today

DHAHRAN: HH Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmood al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers, left Saudi Arabia on Sunday after leading the Sultanate’s delegation, on behalf of His Majesty, at the 29th Arab Summit.

HH Sayyid Fahd arrived in Doha in response to an invitation from the Qatari leadership to attend the inaugural ceremony of Qatar National Library. HH Sayyid Fahd and his delegation were seen off by a number of Saudi senior officials.

HH Sayyid Fahd sent cables of thanks to King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud of Saudi Arabia and senior officials. In his cables, HH Sayyid Fahd said he is honoured to attend the Arab Summit on behalf of His Majesty hailing the atmosphere of brotherhood which prevailed at the summit.

HH Sayyid Fahd also expressed his thanks and appreciation to the leadership and people of Saudi Arabia for their warm welcome and hospitality. — ONA

Photos by Mohamed al Rashdi

