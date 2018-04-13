Head stories 

Fahd to attend Arab Summit

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: On behalf of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, His Highness Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmood al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers, will leave for Saudi Arabia today to represent Oman in the 29th Arab Summit to be held in Dhahran on Saturday and Sunday.
HH Sayyid Fahd is accompanied by an official delegation comprising Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs; Dr Abdullah bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Legal Affairs; and Shaikh Mohammed bin Said al Kalbani, Minister of Social Development.
The official delegation also includes a number of government officials. — ONA

