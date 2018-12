Dr Fuad bin Jaafar al Sajwani, Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, receives His Highness Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmood al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers, after he returned to Muscat from Riyadh on Sunday. On behalf of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, HH SayyidFahd attended the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit in Riyadh on Sunday.