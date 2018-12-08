Fado at its finest with Claudia Aurora

The Royal Opera House Muscat is pleased to present Claudia Aurora, an exciting young Portuguese Fado star.

Celebrated as a powerful new voice in contemporary Fado, Claudia Aurora grew up in northern Portugal and is now based in London. She has performed to enthusiastic audiences throughout Britain and as far away as Poland and South Korea.

Fado, which means fate, emerged as a common form of song among sailors, dockworkers and other working-class people facing hard lives in Lisbon and at sea in the early nineteenth century. This dramatically compelling form of music is deeply rooted in melancholy fears about cruel fate, irreparable loss and deep yearning.

With her magnificent voice accompanied by superb instrumentalists, Aurora takes classic Fado into the twenty-first century, keeping its evocative qualities while also embracing elements of flamenco and tango in her own compositions. In addition to the expressive power and beauty of her voice, Claudio Aurora is admired by critics for combining majestic authenticity with elemental passion.

Claudia Aurora will sing fabulous fado at ROHM on Tuesday, December 11 at 7:00 pm. For information and bookings, visit www.rohmuscat.org.om