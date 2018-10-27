Facebook now allows users to add songs to photos
Offering its over two billion monthly users new ways to express themselves, Facebook has introduced new music features, including an option to add a song to photos and videos they share to Facebook Stories. “And, we’re bringing it to News Feed, too!,” Facebook said in a statement, adding that users would soon be able to add songs to their Profile as well. Adding a song to a photo or video on Facebook works, in the same way, the feature functions on Instagram.