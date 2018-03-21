Head stories LATEST NEWS Main Technology World 

Facebook in soup over data hijack

Oman Observer

As Facebook reels from the scandal over hijacked personal data, a movement to quit the social network has gathered momentum, getting a boost from a high-profile co-founder of the WhatsApp messaging service acquired by the huge social network in 2014.
“It is time.#deletefacebook,” Brian Acton said in a tweet, using the hashtag protesting the handling of the crisis by the world’s biggest social network.
The WhatsApp co-founder posted the comment amid a growing uproar over revelations that Facebook data was harvested by a British political consulting firm linked to Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.

Share Button

You May Also Like

Convert PIO cards to OCI free by December 31: India

Oman Observer Comments Off on Convert PIO cards to OCI free by December 31: India

More bombs fall on eastern Ghouta ahead of UN vote

Oman Observer Comments Off on More bombs fall on eastern Ghouta ahead of UN vote

Iran cannot confirm missing plane found as freeze hits hunt

Oman Observer Comments Off on Iran cannot confirm missing plane found as freeze hits hunt