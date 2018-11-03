Facebook building Augmented Reality glasses

Revving up its hardware efforts, social networking giant Facebook is now planning to build its own Augmented Reality (AR) glasses, TechCrunch reported. “Yeah! Well of course we’re working on it,” Facebook’s AR Head Ficus Kirkpatrick was quoted as saying at TechCrunch’s AR/VR (virtual reality) event in Los Angeles. “We are building hardware products. We’re going forward on this. We want to see those glasses come into reality, and I think we want to play our part in helping to bring them there,” Kirkpatrick said.

