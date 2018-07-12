Eye catching performances at STF

Some new features have been added to the festival on the second day of the Salalah Tourism Festival (STF). The most eye catching among them is a band from Scotland, which would do three performances at three different locations daily.

Among other attractions are opening of Cultural Village and Traditional Food Court. Both the features attract a large number of visitors thanks to the authenticity displayed by the participants.

A municipality official working at the Itin Municipality Recreation Area admitted that the start of the festival was very good due to nice weather and “wonderful start by the participants. We are expecting more visitors this year and we are excited to serve them better with new facilities and exhibition halls constructed inside the recreation ground.”

Dhofar Municipality has given a facelift to the Itin Festival Ground. Some of the exhibition halls are yet to open, but the organisers assured that all halls would be fully functional by next week.

Among this year’s attractions is the exhibition at the global village where there are entertainment shows, shopping and food provisions, besides more than 1,000 crafts on display.

According to the official, inter-wilayat competitions on traditional songs, dance and folk arts have always been the centre of attraction for the festival visitors. The shows depict the rich heritage of Oman. The performances include Al Zamel, Al Madima, Al Nan, Al Mahid, Al Tanborah, Al Madar, Al Azi and Al Shibaniyah, which present the values and traditions of different wilayats of the Sultanate. Some more international troupes are also expected in the coming days.

(Pictures by Abdulrahim Subait)

Kaushalendra Singh

SALALAH, JULY 12