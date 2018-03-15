EY Feb new car sales up by 4.3 per cent

Rome: In February, sales of new cars in the European Union continued on an upward trend, rising year-on-year by 4.3 per cent,industry figures showed on Thursday. New car sales are seen as a proxy for economic health. In the EU,they fell sharply following the 2008 financial crisis, but have risen steadily since September 2013, aside from a few blips.

Last month’s sales of more than 1.125 million new cars were “the best February results since 2008,” the European Automobile Manufacturers Association said. Among major EU markets, sales were buoyant in Spain, where they increased by 13 per cent. In Germany and France they rose respectively by 7.4 per cent and 4.3 per cent. — dpa

