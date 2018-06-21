Head stories 

Extreme heat grips Oman on summer solstice

Muscat: People in the Sultanate experienced the longest day of the year on Thursday as the summer solstice began. Summer doesn’t officially start until the summer solstice which began on Thursday.
The highest recorded temperature in Oman today was 47 degree Celsius at Bidbid. Muscat recorded 42 C. Oman Met department said the weather condition is going to prevail for a few more weeks.
The summer solstice is the day with the most hours of sunlight in the northern hemisphere, whereas it coincides with fewest hours of sunlight in the southern hemisphere. In addition, the sun doesn’t set in the northern Arctic circle on this day. After the summer solstice, days get shorter gradually.

