Extending road networks in Sultanate a priority

It is necessary that we put on record our appreciation and gratitude for the efforts that have been made to extend the road network in the Sultanate. The country’s road network is on par with that of many developed countries of the world.

It all began just 48 years ago with the Blessed Renaissance. It is a very short span in the life of nations. Huge development projects were completed, surprising the entire world. This has been possible because of the wise leadership of the Sultanate of Oman during this period.

This leadership saw the future, planned developments accordingly and believed in accomplishing within the appropriate time frame. Such massive development programmes have not been completed in such a short period of time in any country. It is unprecedented.

Any modern renaissance in any part of the world would not be considered complete without the road infrastructure.

Among the prominent roads built in the country is the 250-km-long Al Sharqiyah Road that links Wilayat Bidbid in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate with Wilayat Sur in South Al Sharqiyah Governorate.

This is a vital artery and a lifeline. It is a milestone in the road network linking various governorates of the Sultanate. This is one of the roads with growing importance as it enhances commercial and tourism movement of North Al Sharqiyah Governorate as the road crosses almost all of its wilayats.

However, wilayats of Jaalan waiting for the completion of its link road. Once this project is complete, it will end the sufferings of the people — both citizens and residents — of wilayats Al Kamil W’al Wafi, Jaalan Bani Bu Hassan and Jaalan Bani Bu Ali and the adjoining areas.

These are areas witnessing a population increase, and economic and tourism movement, which require extended road infrastructure. The present road is nothing but a traffic hindrance as the number of fatal road accidents has increased.

Now, it is up to the Ministry of Transport and Communications to consider a plan to extend these roads to the wilayats. Roads are a lifeline of economic development and prosperity. No industrial advancement can be possible without proper communication and transport infrastructure.

We all are aware of the volume of efforts being made for extending Al Sharqiyah Road, for which mountain ranges were cut to make tunnels, bridges, intersections and toll crossings as well as provide other facilities. This all requires huge money.

But the present Jaalan road on the opposite side is not safe for the users. That is why it needs immediate attention. On the other hand, the Al Sharqiyah Road is popular among the regular road users.

In the fourth phase, there could be two tracks: Wilayat Al Kamil W’al Wafi to Sur and the third track — Al Kamil-Ashkhara road — paved as two tracks.

There is an alternative road that connects South Al Sharqiyah and Qurayat-Sur. This will ease pressure on Sur road from both sides.

We do recognise the current financial situation in the country. But our suggestion does not entail costly expenditure as it covers only plains, not mountains. We hope an effort is made in this direction.

