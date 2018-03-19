Expo on beekeeping held

NIZWA, March 19 –

Al Ain School for Girls in Nizwa of Al Dakhiliyah Governorate held an exhibition to highlight the breeding and production of honey bees in Oman.

The exhibition was opened under the auspices of Ahmed bin Jabr al Mahrouqi, Assistant Director-General for Educational Programmes, Educational Assessment and Private Schools.

Zakiya bint Mohammed al Nabhaniyah, Director of Al Ain School, said: “The exhibition aims to highlight the economic and technical aspects of breeding honey bees.”

The exhibition is an opportunity to activate the school’s role as one of the affiliated schools of Unesco on the occasion of 10th anniversary of its affiliation. The exhibition had different corners that dwelt on economic perspective and scientific perspectives. It had a corner that showed the use of honey in Arab and Omani cuisines.

In one corner, the focus was on bee-breeding as a profession, which saw a number of people. The event saw a discussion on relationship between bees in mathematics, science, chemistry and English. A corner saw the display of different types of honey, with their benefits clearly explained.

Share on: WhatsApp