Expo held for private health sector in Salalah

SALALAH, June 30 – The private health institutions in Dhofar showcased their facilities and services at an exhibition held at Salalah Gardens Malls. The exhibition was organised by the Department of Private Health Institutions, General Directorate of Health Services in Dhofar.

The event, according to a senior official of the Ministry of Health, was aimed at evaluating the efficiency of private health institutions and giving them due recognition as per their standards.

“It was an attempt also to let the participants learn from each other’s experiences and upgrade accordingly to deliver the best possible healthcare services to the residents of the country,” the official said.

By such events the MoH tries to offer a platform for healthcare operators to exhibit their services and raise general awareness about several health issues.

“The exhibitors, for example, brought to visitors’ notice many lifestyle solutions to stay fit and avoid being caught unawares when any health issue arises. They suggested check-up for blood pressure and sugar regularly and some other routine ones to detect health issues, if any, at an early stage,” he said.

The exhibition was part of the Private Health Excellence Award 2019 and a series being held in four governorates — Dhofar, North al Batinah, Al Buraimi and Muscat.

The award is an evaluation of private health institutions within the framework of the Ministry of Health’s policy in terms of quality of work and improving their efficiency.

This is also an exercise to evaluate the efficiency of private healthcare system in the Sultanate as per the guideline of the Ministry of Health.

Some healthcare operators were honoured for their services while others were exhorted to upgrade their facilities to the next level.

Related