Expo as part of National Day celebrations

MUSCAT: As part of its National Day celebration, The Sultan Centre (TSC) is collaborating with Omani Women’s Association in Seeb to host an expo for home-based micro businesses at TSC Wholesale Center in Al Khoud, Muscat. Open to the public from 9 am to 9 pm during November 7-11, the exhibition will showcase a range of local products. The exhibition is being held under the patronage of Majlis Ash’shura member Naama al Busaidy, Representative of Wilayat Al Seeb.

Mahmoud al Shaikh, Marketing Manager at TSC, commented, “We are starting our National Day activities early with a productive activity to aid the growth of local communities and the micro business sector as two key emerging economic contributors. TSC is focused on maintaining its efforts in facilitating exhibitions of this sort to enable family run enterprises through greater exposure that will generate sustainable value. As a part of our ‘We Care’ CSR programme we prefer to deliver such initiatives rather than promoting a one-off sales opportunity that will only temporarily boost the income for local women who work hard to produce traditional products and other trinkets linked to Oman’s heritage”.

Related