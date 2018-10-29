Experts call for action to prevent abuse of children

SALALAH, Oct 29 – Health experts and medical staff discussed the issue of child abuse and sought active community participation to ensure prevention of such cases. The issue was discussed at a workshop held at the Directorate-General of Health Services in Dhofar. The workshop sought to define the importance of prevention of child abuse cases and its legal definition in the purview of child rights guaranteed in the Sultanate of Oman. It also highlighted the care being taken by the government for children who are exposed to abuse. The participants also discussed types of child abuse and the strong factors, which are helpful in preventing such cases either by the active participation of a family or community.

The gathering, according to Dr Ayaz Hussain Shaikh, Specialist Paediatric and In-charge Paediatric Accident and Emergency at Sultan Qaboos Hospital, discussed maltreatment of children and how to identify the child abuse. “The workshop threw light on how to notify, identify and prevent child abuse cases and how to manage such cases properly,” Dr Shaikh said. The event, according to him, was successful in creating awareness among the health staff about the vulnerabilities, risk and suspicion factors. “Thrust was there on prevention and neglect of children,” Dr Shaikh said.