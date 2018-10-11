Expert discussions focus on data protection and cyber security

MUSCAT: Dr Ali bin Saud al Bimani, Vice Chancellor of Sultan Qaboos University (SQU), received in his office Eva Skornickova, Data Protection and IT Security Compliance Adviser based in Prague, Czech Republic.

Discussions were held on administration, research and services issues related to data protection and cyber security.

The two sides addressed contemporary challenges and issues related to data protection and security faced by companies, educational institutions and government organisations in the era of digital revolution.

Skornickova underscored the need for strict government regulations and a centralised authority to implement proper data protection and security.

The two sides felt that it is imperative for organisations to understand their sensitive data risk, where the data is, how it is being used, where it is going, its value and how it is protected. They agreed on establishing cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

The cooperation will be activated through the Centre for Information Systems at SQU

and will be expanded to the relevant academic departments and units.

The meeting was attended by representatives from the Centre for Information Systems, Information and Communication Research Centre, and researchers from the Information Systems Department of the College of Economics and Political Science at SQU. — ONA

