Experiencing ‘The Jungle’ in the heart of Muscat

It’s easy to miss ‘The Jungle’ located right next to the Qurum Garden. The lush foliage surrounding the property gives an impression that it is an extension of the garden itself but if you purposely visit this place, you’d know right away that it’s one of those themed restaurants that you just definitely have to visit.

On a Wednesday evening, we found ourselves here looking for something that will not only fill our stomachs but our sense of adventure as well.

Upon entrance to the restaurant, the thick forest made more intimidating by concrete structures shaped to form different animals were a sure hit to kids even to adults.

Its ambiance is also very unique and with sounds of forest animals emanating from the speakers, it was a different dining experience altogether.

We’ve come to learn that in the last couple of months, the menu has undergone total change to cater to different tastes and preferences and it was exciting to see that they also offer different food items which include our favourite pasta and grilled meat.

For couples dining here, a simple reservation would result to personal touches — including candles that elevate the experience.

They have a buffet salad bar which offers different selections — from pasta to plain veggies — all taste preferences were considered even the picky eaters and the health conscious and the vegetarians.

According to Dr Mary Ann, Director of Development for Al Nahda who manages the restaurant, the overhaul of their menu was in response to people of Oman’s ever changing taste.

As a wellness expert, she said she made it a point that the food offered also cater to those who are trying to live healthy and are conscious of their health.

Without any food restrictions, we opted to try their “Urban Jungle” menu comprised of sizzling sausage, signature Cumberland beef roll, marinated lamb, chicken & beef sausages, and selection of mustards.

Our selection was already good for 3-4 people and the combination of food, lived up to our expectations.

There are still a lot of other things to try at this restaurant, but given its nice ambiance and wonderful setting, for sure we’ll definitely give it another visit.

