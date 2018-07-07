Experience language that never speaks

Have you ever experienced the thrill of listening to a specific music that could calm you down and refresh your mind and thoughts? Possibly, it might stir up some emotions in you that might bring back some old memories. Sometimes, certain music is linked to a particular time or occasion and it could be played for that purpose. There is no doubt that music has a different impact on people. Greek philosopher Plato had said, Music gives soul to the universe, wings to the mind, flight to the imagination and life to everything.”

Generally, music works better on emotions and casts a spell on listeners regardless of their age, background, attitude or even belief.

Music definitely attracts people for a while even though they are not fans of music or even if they don’t like listening to music for some reason or the other.

This is how music works on people. Emotions and memories are usually and easily stirred up by music. As noted writer and poet Kahlil Gibran said: “Music is the language of the spirit. It opens the secret of life, bringing peace and abolishing strife.”

Certainly, there are some people who don’t love music, but if you look at it music is part of our life. Can you imagine a day without listening to music? We listen to music on the radio on our way to work, while at work, shopping, symphony or a film.

For whatever reason, music can enliven our mood, tell a story or bring us down. If you don’t want to experience this personally, you can observe children’s reaction when they listen to music. It gets right into their head and body. It makes their body unconsciously react to it.

As a matter of fact, music has touched cultures all over the world since early times. There isn’t a single human culture on earth that has lived without music. Every culture of the world has its own form of music as distinct and unique to its area as language or cuisine. For example, both native Africans and Americans used music in the form of chanting for rituals and healing ceremonies.

In Ancient Greece, music was used to ease stress, soothe pain and help with sleeping. Many have said music heals the soul and it seems they were right.

On a different note, have you ever wondered how music might affect our health? Actually people are born with an ability to tell the difference between music and noise. Their brains have different pathways for processing different parts of music, including pitch, melody, rhythm and tempo.

Also, fast music can increase the heart rate, breathing and blood pressure, while slower music tends to have the opposite effect. As singer Bob Marley had said: “One good thing about music is when it hits you, you feel no pain.”

Some studies suggest music not only helps people cope with pain, but also has physical and mental health benefits. To name a few, music can improve sleep quality, help people eat less, enhance blood vessel function, reduce stress, relieve symptoms of depressions and ease recovery in stroke patients. However, more studies are required to confirm the potential health benefits of music.

It’s hard to imagine any culture where music doesn’t play a vital role. The benefits of music for the human soul are intangible, but they are immense. Music opens up new worlds for people. It can be used to tell stories, to inspire, or to help people relax. Regardless of your taste in music, it’s clear that tunes have an impact on your brain and soul.

Abdulaziz Al Jahdhami

aljahdhami22@gmail.com